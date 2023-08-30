Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and $6,978.70 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014451 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,194.83 or 1.00032870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000044 USD and is up 6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $102,893.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.