Maverick Protocol (MAV) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.57 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $58.57 million and $23.47 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.22272221 USD and is up 11.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $12,659,149.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

