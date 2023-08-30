Medicure (CVE:MPH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.30

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.30 and traded as low as C$1.30. Medicure shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Medicure Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of C$13.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of C$5.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medicure Inc. will post 0.111276 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

