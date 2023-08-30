Medicure (CVE:MPH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.30

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2023

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPHGet Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.30 and traded as low as C$1.30. Medicure shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Medicure Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of C$13.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Medicure (CVE:MPHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of C$5.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medicure Inc. will post 0.111276 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.