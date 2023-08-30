Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Head to Head Comparison

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.02 billion 8.45 $637.44 million $5.12 28.58 New York Mortgage Trust $258.39 million 3.38 -$298.61 million ($2.14) -4.47

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and New York Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 109.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 28.28% 9.54% 5.27% New York Mortgage Trust -64.46% -1.40% -0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 3 6 7 0 2.25 New York Mortgage Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus price target of $167.34, suggesting a potential upside of 14.34%. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.50%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats New York Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of June 30, 2023, MAA had ownership interest in 101,986 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

