Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 398,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,422,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,061,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,996 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,856,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.64. 73,256,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,746,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.98 and a 200-day moving average of $344.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 118.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,063 shares of company stock worth $99,685,866 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

