Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CEO Eugene Sheridan Sells 302,159 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 302,159 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $2,507,919.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eugene Sheridan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Eugene Sheridan sold 306,241 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $2,547,925.12.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $232,586.64.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Eugene Sheridan sold 32,050 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $342,294.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $243,496.26.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. 3,200,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.37. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,366 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

