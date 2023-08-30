Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CEO Eugene Sheridan Sells 302,159 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 302,159 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $2,507,919.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Eugene Sheridan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 28th, Eugene Sheridan sold 306,241 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $2,547,925.12.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $232,586.64.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Eugene Sheridan sold 32,050 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $342,294.00.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $243,496.26.
Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. 3,200,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.37. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,366 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.
