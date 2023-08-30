NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00004400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $44.74 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.21702952 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $69,430,838.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

