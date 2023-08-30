Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after buying an additional 3,477,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,128,000 after buying an additional 2,559,732 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 16,230,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,327,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 1,963,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.07. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 349.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

