Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NNI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,644. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 51.62 and a current ratio of 51.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.59.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nelnet news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $74,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nelnet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 242,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 180,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Further Reading

