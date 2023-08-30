NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Stock Price Up 6.6%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

NEXTDC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers connectivity solutions, such as interconnection and intercapital services, data centre interconnect, and cross connect; data center-as-a-service solutions; cloud solutions; and industry solutions.

