Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166.40 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 166.90 ($2.10). 159,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 579,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.11).

Ninety One Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.97.

Insider Transactions at Ninety One Group

In other news, insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 37,331 shares of Ninety One Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £61,222.84 ($77,174.89). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 89,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,758,384. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

