NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Update

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the July 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other NRx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan C. Javitt purchased 200,000 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 346,332 shares in the company, valued at $110,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 345,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 135,799.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 171,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 103,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,250. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

