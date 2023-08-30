NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Aviva PLC’s 7th Largest Position

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,629 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $298,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 398,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,718,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,422,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,061,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,996 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,856,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,805,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,718,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 118.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.50. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,063 shares of company stock valued at $99,685,866. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

