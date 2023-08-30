OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 23.0% in August

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 26,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in OFS Capital by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OFS Capital by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OFS Capital stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 23,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 million, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.75. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is -330.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Further Reading

