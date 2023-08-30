Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS.

Okta Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

