Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.68). 34,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 263,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.20 ($0.70).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 778.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.44.

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

