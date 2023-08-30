OMG Network (OMG) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $70.24 million and $7.50 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00038052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000122 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.