Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Update

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Opera Stock Performance

OPRA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,305. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.05. Opera has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Opera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.81%.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Opera by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

