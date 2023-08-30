Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Update

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Opera Stock Performance
OPRA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,305. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.05. Opera has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.
Opera Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.81%.
Institutional Trading of Opera
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Opera
About Opera
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Opera
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.