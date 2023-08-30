Orchid One Day Volume Tops $4.22 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $57.50 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014440 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,213.95 or 1.00042515 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0617712 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $13,307,991.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

