Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in August

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Orkla ASA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,802. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORKLY. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

