P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Acquires $125,100.00 in Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,125,442 shares in the company, valued at $68,284,364.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PIII stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 539,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,278. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $615.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.27%. The firm had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

