Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.88. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 11,088 shares trading hands.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.18.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, lien representation, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

