Parker Harris Sells 1,250 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,045,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $266,937.50.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $279,862.50.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.04. 8,884,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,071,756. The company has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.