Pearl River Capital LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $892.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,002. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The stock has a market cap of $368.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $870.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $738.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.89.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

