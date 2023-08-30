Pepe (PEPE) Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last Week

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Pepe has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $363.83 million and $70.27 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Pepe

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000088 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $134,447,874.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

