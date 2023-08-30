Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.51 and last traded at $38.51. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.
Pharma Mar Stock Up 7.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73.
About Pharma Mar
Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA interference segments.
