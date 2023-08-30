Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.12-$1.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

