Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Short Interest Update

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Phunware Stock Performance
Phunware stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 8,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.75.
Phunware Company Profile
