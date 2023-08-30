Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Short Interest Update

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Phunware Stock Performance

Phunware stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 8,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Phunware Company Profile

phunware is the pioneer of multiscreen as a service (maas) – the only fully integrated services platform that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere users. phunware has introduced category defining experiences that challenge the outer limits of the most advanced multiscreen devices for the world’s most respected brands.

