Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 3.2%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 11,693,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 21,730,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The company had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Plug Power by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Plug Power by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,998,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,716,000 after acquiring an additional 238,924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 30,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

