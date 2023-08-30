Pollen Street PLC (LON:POLN) Plans Dividend of GBX 16

Pollen Street PLC (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Pollen Street Stock Performance
Shares of LON:POLN traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 610 ($7.69). 10,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,598. Pollen Street has a 52 week low of GBX 510 ($6.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 800 ($10.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 613.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 613.99. The company has a market cap of £391.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.25 and a beta of 0.23.
About Pollen Street
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pollen Street
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.