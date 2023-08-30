Pollen Street PLC (LON:POLN) Plans Dividend of GBX 16

Pollen Street PLC (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pollen Street Stock Performance

Shares of LON:POLN traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 610 ($7.69). 10,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,598. Pollen Street has a 52 week low of GBX 510 ($6.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 800 ($10.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 613.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 613.99. The company has a market cap of £391.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.25 and a beta of 0.23.

About Pollen Street

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

