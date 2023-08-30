PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of PWUPW stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. PowerUp Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
About PowerUp Acquisition
