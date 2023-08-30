PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.30

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.30 and traded as high as C$26.38. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$26.16, with a volume of 206,691 shares changing hands.

PSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.55.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.9495463 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

