Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 782,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Premier Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. 1,042,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,460. Premier has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Premier’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 73.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $24,419,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Premier by 368.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 829,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 652,696 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Premier by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,152,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,883,000 after purchasing an additional 591,201 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,098,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Premier

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.