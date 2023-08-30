Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) vs. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Financial Analysis

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) and Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Novavax and Prime Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 1 2 2 0 2.20 Prime Medicine 0 1 1 0 2.50

Novavax currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.39%. Prime Medicine has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.78%. Given Novavax’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than Prime Medicine.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -36.73% N/A -30.27% Prime Medicine N/A -99.16% -51.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novavax and Prime Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Novavax and Prime Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $1.98 billion 0.40 -$657.94 million ($7.26) -1.16 Prime Medicine $5.21 million 249.13 -$121.82 million N/A N/A

Prime Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novavax beats Prime Medicine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also focusing on products candidates for respiratory syncytial virus and malaria. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. Prime Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

