Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. 8,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,453. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

In other Principal Real Estate Income Fund news, insider Laton Spahr bought 15,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $148,456.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,456.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

