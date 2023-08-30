Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 860,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,908. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

