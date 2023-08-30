Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Price Performance
PLD stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 860,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,908. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Prologis
Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis
In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.