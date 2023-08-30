Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $232.74 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00008149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $232.74 million and approximately $24.54 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.72 or 0.06245028 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00038140 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.