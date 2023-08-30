Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Approximately 1,046,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,106,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.88 ($0.19).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 43 ($0.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBW

Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of £92.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,440.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.53.

(Get Free Report)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.