Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Approximately 1,046,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,106,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.88 ($0.19).
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 43 ($0.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
