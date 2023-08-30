RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Down 24.1% in August

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the July 31st total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RBB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 16,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,303. The company has a market capitalization of $260.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $23.30.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $59.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

View Our Latest Report on RBB

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.