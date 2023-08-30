Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trade Desk (TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2023 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $77.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

8/9/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $91.00.

7/18/2023 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

7/18/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $100.00.

7/14/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $100.00.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $80.09. 1,704,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,436. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.05, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BOKF NA bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

