Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 31,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 64,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Rego Payment Architectures Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides children to make secure and private payments, savings, donations, and investments.

