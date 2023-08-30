Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $715.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 715 ($9.01) and traded as low as GBX 713.80 ($9.00). Renew shares last traded at GBX 716 ($9.03), with a volume of 71,363 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on RNWH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.35) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renew in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.98) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Renew Stock Down 0.1 %
Renew Company Profile
Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Renew
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.