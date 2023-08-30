Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %
Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 15,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,782. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
