Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Trading Down 5.5%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.67 and last traded at $30.68. Approximately 304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHUHF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

