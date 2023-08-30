Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Trading Down 5.5%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.67 and last traded at $30.68. Approximately 304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHUHF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
