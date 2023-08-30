ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $53.31. Approximately 56,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 114,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROBO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

