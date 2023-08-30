Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of RCKTF traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.70.
About Rock Tech Lithium
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rock Tech Lithium
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.