Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of RCKTF traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.70.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

About Rock Tech Lithium

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.