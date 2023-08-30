Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.04-8.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.70-34.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.66 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.05-2.06 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.00.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CRM traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.04. 9,085,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,068,675. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.71 and its 200-day moving average is $201.68. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,231,514 shares of company stock valued at $262,196,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

