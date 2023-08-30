Scott Darling Sells 1,670 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $49,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,604,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.81. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 78.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

