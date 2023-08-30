Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $71,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,057.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,220,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,064,000 after purchasing an additional 169,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,636,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,457,000 after acquiring an additional 240,107 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,904,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,195,000 after acquiring an additional 238,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 134,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

