Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 89.7% This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $997,504.64 and approximately $181.79 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 89.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017825 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014435 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,220.24 or 1.00047446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004285 USD and is down -89.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $238.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

